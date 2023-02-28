JPMorgan Chase Earns 21 Greenwich Excellence, Best Brand and Share Awards for US Small Business and Middle Market Banking

JPMorgan Chase announced today it has received top honors in the prestigious 2022 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards by earning a combined 21 awards for the best-in-class customer experience provided to small and middle market businesses. The accolades include two Greenwich Share Leader distinctions for achieving #1 market share for U.S. Small Business and #1 market share for U.S. Middle Market Banking.1 JPMorgan Chase’s small business banking division also received a Greenwich Best Brand Award for Ease of Doing Business.

Coalition Greenwich, the leading provider of data and analytics on the financial services industry, selects honorees from over 20,000 small business and middle market banking customer evaluations and identifies the banks performing at a statistically differentiated level relative to peers.

For JPMorgan Chase, this proved particularly true in the area of cash management services and capabilities, including the overall digital experience offered to businesses, ease of product implementation and the ability to make commercial payments easier. Through digitizing the banking experience, the firm helps improve the ease of doing business for clients at each phase of their business’ life cycles and as their companies grow.

“We’re intent on making banking easier for clients of all sizes by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that help them save time and enable them to focus on growing their businesses,” said John Simmons, head of Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. “It’s an honor to be recognized by our clients for excellence in these areas, especially as we continue to invest in the latest technology to deliver more value.”

“We are proud to support small business owners every day, whether it’s helping them easily accept payments or manage their banking across all of our channels,” said Ben Walter, CEO of Chase Business Banking. “We’ll continue to invest in great people and industry-leading digital capabilities to help businesses grow, regardless of size.”

In Coalition Greenwich’s evaluations, the Middle Market Banking category is representative of companies with $10MM-$500MM in annual revenue, and Small Business Banking is companies with $1MM-$10MM in annual revenue.

Nationally, JPMorgan Chase received Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards in:

U.S. Middle Market Banking

  • Cash Management – Digital Platform Design
  • Cash Management – Digital Product Capabilities
  • Cash Management – Ease of Product Implementation
  • Cash Management – Innovation in Products and Services
  • Cash Management – Making Commercial Payments Easier
  • Cash Management – Overall Digital Experience
  • Data and Analytics Driven Insights
  • Greenwich Share Leader

U.S. Small Business Banking

  • Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business
  • Cash Management – Digital Platform Design
  • Cash Management – Digital Product Capabilities
  • Cash Management – Ease of Product Implementation
  • Cash Management – Making Commercial Payments Easier
  • Cash Management – Overall Digital Experience
  • Cash Management – Overall Satisfaction
  • Cash Management – Product Capabilities
  • Greenwich Share Leader
  • Overall Satisfaction

For more information about Commercial Banking at JPMorgan Chase, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jpmorgan.com%2Fcommercial-banking

For more information about Small Business Banking at JPMorgan Chase, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chase.com%2Fbusiness

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $292 billion in stockholders’ equity as of December 31, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

1 Tied for #1 market share for U.S. Middle Market Banking, 2022 Greenwich Excellence Awards

Related Articles

