For the first time, Berry+Global+Group%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BERY) has been named one of America’s Best Large Employer by Forbes based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees. Of the thousands of companies evaluated, Berry proudly accepts its ranking of 371 out of 500 large employers and 15 within the Engineering, Manufacturing category. Berry is one of 20 organizations within the sector and the only company on the list among its peers in the plastic converting space.

The ranking evaluates multinational companies and institutions to determine which ones excel in corporate impact and image, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility.

“Among large, global employers, we recognize employees have options. And we work hard to foster a safe, ethical, inclusive, engaged and rewarding work environment. We are proud to be recognized as a top employer by employees and believe our focus on safety, ethical business practices, talent development and employee engagement will continue to attract and retain top talent at all levels in the organization,” said Jeffrey Bennett, EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer.

Focus on ESG

Berry has placed special emphasis on its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts, including its industry-leading safety record, robust employee development efforts, and modernized code of ethics. The company is also a leader in sustainability, developing new products and materials with a lower carbon footprint that advance a pathway to circularity by increasing the use of recycled content, minimizing waste, and improving recyclability. Key highlights from Berry’s 2021+Impact+Report include:

Lower than industry average safety incident rate for a sixth consecutive year

Conducted first Employee Engagement Survey with 75% participation rate

Introduced a modern Global Code of Business Ethics in 26 languages

Completed 1.8 million training hours across the organization

Became a signatory to the “CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion”

Announced goal to achieve 30% circular plastics use by 2030, surpassing Berry’s previous goal to use 10% post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin by 2025

View the full Forbes Best Large Employer 2023 ranking here, and learn more about Berry's ESG efforts at

About the ranking

Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

About Berry Global

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of 46,000 global employees across more than 265 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter. (BERY- E)

