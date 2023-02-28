Berry Global Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Large Employers

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

For the first time, Berry+Global+Group%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BERY) has been named one of America’s Best Large Employer by Forbes based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees. Of the thousands of companies evaluated, Berry proudly accepts its ranking of 371 out of 500 large employers and 15 within the Engineering, Manufacturing category. Berry is one of 20 organizations within the sector and the only company on the list among its peers in the plastic converting space.

The ranking evaluates multinational companies and institutions to determine which ones excel in corporate impact and image, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility.

“Among large, global employers, we recognize employees have options. And we work hard to foster a safe, ethical, inclusive, engaged and rewarding work environment. We are proud to be recognized as a top employer by employees and believe our focus on safety, ethical business practices, talent development and employee engagement will continue to attract and retain top talent at all levels in the organization,” said Jeffrey Bennett, EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer.

Focus on ESG

Berry has placed special emphasis on its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts, including its industry-leading safety record, robust employee development efforts, and modernized code of ethics. The company is also a leader in sustainability, developing new products and materials with a lower carbon footprint that advance a pathway to circularity by increasing the use of recycled content, minimizing waste, and improving recyclability. Key highlights from Berry’s 2021+Impact+Report include:

  • Lower than industry average safety incident rate for a sixth consecutive year
  • Conducted first Employee Engagement Survey with 75% participation rate
  • Introduced a modern Global Code of Business Ethics in 26 languages
  • Completed 1.8 million training hours across the organization
  • Became a signatory to the “CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion”
  • Announced goal to achieve 30% circular plastics use by 2030, surpassing Berry’s previous goal to use 10% post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin by 2025

View the full Forbes Best Large Employer 2023 ranking here, and learn more about Berry’s ESG efforts at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.berryglobal.com%2Fen%2Fsustainability.

About the ranking

Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

About Berry Global

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of 46,000 global employees across more than 265 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter. (BERY- E)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230221005308r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005308/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.