Sesen Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: SESN) (“Sesen Bio” or the “Company”), today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) recommends that stockholders vote “FOR” all proposals, including the pending merger with Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (“Carisma”), in advance of the Company’s upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) scheduled for March 2, 2023.

In reaching its conclusion that stockholders should support ALL proposals, including the merger and the proposed reverse stock split, Glass Lewis noted in its February 17, 2023, report1:

"...we believe it is reasonable to conclude that the board has likely secured from Carisma the best terms reasonably available to the Company at this time."

to the Company at this time." "Shareholders should understand that with the Company having halted development of Vicineum, and with the completion of the transaction contemplated under the Roche Asset Purchase Agreement, the Company is now effectively a publicly-traded cash shell. As a result, the primary components of the Company’s value are now its public listing and its available cash.”

“We understand that for the purposes of the proposed merger, the Company is effectively being valued at a premium of $15 million (or approximately 21.4%) to its net cash contribution, which we believe is reasonable ."

." “The proposed merger will allow shareholders to continue participating in the potential future upside of a combined company that will be focused on developing Carisma’s proprietary cell therapy platform. Shareholders will also obtain some immediate liquidity via the special cash dividend, along with additional potential upside from the CVRs .”

that will be focused on developing Carisma’s proprietary cell therapy platform. via the special cash dividend, .” “We agree with the board that it is in the best interest of the Company to reduce the number of shares of common stock outstanding and thereby attempt to proportionally raise the per share price of the Company's common stock. A higher stock price may help to increase investor interest, attract and retain employees and improve the Company's ability to raise additional capital through equity offerings.”

The positive recommendation from Glass Lewis follows the February 16, 2023, report from Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”), another leading independent proxy advisory firm, recommending that stockholders vote “FOR” all proposals. In addition to the positive recommendations of the two leading proxy advisory firms, several of Sesen Bio’s largest stockholders that together beneficially own approximately 12.8% of Sesen Bio’s outstanding common stock have committed to vote their shares for the merger with Carisma.

The Sesen Bio Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote “FOR” each of the proposals listed on the WHITE proxy card enclosed with the previously mailed definitive proxy statement / prospectus. Stockholders are urged to vote their shares TODAY in advance of the Special Meeting. Stockholders can switch their vote at any time to vote “FOR” the merger. Only the latest-dated proxy counts.

Sesen Bio’s definitive proxy statement / prospectus and supplement thereto, as well as other materials regarding the pending merger can be found at www.SesenBioandCarisma.com. The merger is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023, subject to approval by Sesen Bio stockholders and other customary closing conditions.

Sesen Bio stockholders who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the Sesen Bio Special Meeting may contact Sesen Bio’s proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners, toll-free at 1-800-322-2885 or email at [email protected].

SVB Securities is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Sesen Bio for the transaction and Hogan Lovells US LLP is serving as its legal counsel.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc. is a late-stage clinical company focused on targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Sesen Bio’s most advanced product candidate, Vicineum™, also known as VB4-845, is a locally-administered targeted fusion protein composed of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule antibody fragment tethered to a truncated form of Pseudomonas exotoxin A for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. On July 15, 2022, Sesen Bio made the strategic decision to voluntarily pause further development of Vicineum in the US. The decision was based on a thorough reassessment of Vicineum, which included the incremental development timeline and associated costs for an additional Phase 3 clinical trial, following Sesen Bio’s discussions with the United States Food and Drug Administration. Sesen Bio has turned its primary focus to assessing potential strategic alternatives with the goal of maximizing shareholder value. Additionally, Sesen Bio intends to seek a partner for the further development of Vicineum. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sesenbio.com.

