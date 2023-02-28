(Nasdaq: SMSI), Smith Micro Software, Inc. will attend MWC Barcelona, organized by the GSMA and held February 27 through March 2, 2023 at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. MWC is the telecommunications industry’s largest and most influential event, bringing together senior executives and influencers from the top global companies in the telecommunications ecosystem. Participants for Smith Micro will include Von Cameron, Chief Revenue Officer for the Company, and Jonas Jacobsson, Smith Micro’s Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Smith Micro will showcase its industry-leading SaaS platforms – SafePath®, which provides best-in-class Digital Family Lifestyle™ solutions, and ViewSpot®, offering compelling retail display, content management and engagement tools, and robust data analytics – to show domestic and international mobile network operators how they can increase sales, revenue, engagement and customer loyalty by deploying these solutions.

Smith Micro will be located in Meeting Room 2L4MR in Hall 2. Parties interested in scheduling a meeting can contact [email protected] or fill out the contact form on Smith Micro’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.smithmicro.com%2Fcontact%2F.

In addition to its efforts at MWC, the Company continues to actively explore new opportunities in the marketplace to expand and grow its business, which may include new partnerships, M&A activity, and expansion of the Company’s product portfolio.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers, cable MSOs and mobile device retailers around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

Smith Micro and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators and nearly 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organizations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSNA also produces the industry-leading events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSM corporate website at www.gsma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements regarding future events or results within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, including statements related to our financial prospects, anticipated growth and potential new growth opportunities, other projections of our outlook or performance and our future business plans, and the benefits that we believe our solution will offer to our customers and its end users, and statements using such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “could,” “will,” “may” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are customer concentration, given that the majority of our sales depend on a few large customer relationships, delay or failure of our customers to accept and deploy our products and services or new or upgraded versions thereof, delay or failure of our customers’ end users to adopt our products and services or new or upgraded versions thereof, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results, changes in demand for our products from our customers and their end-users, changes in requirements for our products imposed by our customers or by the third party providers of software and/or platforms that we use, our ability to effectively integrate, market and sell acquired product lines, new and changing technologies, customer acceptance and timing of deployment of those technologies, our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies, the existence and terms of our convertible notes and related agreements, including that they may restrict our ability to obtain additional financing or pursue new growth opportunities, and adversely affect our business, financial condition and cash flows from operations in the future, and our ability to obtain sufficient financing to support new growth opportunities that we identify. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005151/en/