Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with the Iowa Department for the Blind (IDB) for Tyler’s Vocational+Rehabilitation solution. Tyler’s application includes case management for IDB participants, support for IDB providers, and Federal compliance reporting, along with online access for participants and providers through the Tyler Access module. The application will support both the IDB’s Vocational Rehabilitation and Independent Living Programs.

“At IDB, we believe that all Iowans can lead productive, fulfilling lives – including those who happen to be blind or low vision. We support and encourage independent living and full participation in life – at home, at work, and in communities,” said Emily Wharton, director, IDB. “We are thrilled to advance this mission by investing in Tyler’s Vocational Rehabilitation solution. The solution will allow us to create efficiencies for our staff so they can truly focus on caring for and serving our community.”

Tyler’s Vocational Rehabilitation application is built on the Tyler Case Management Development Platform to support the case management requirements for state vocational rehabilitation (VR) and independent living programs. The application will help IDB’s VR counselors track participants, providers, and service plans while meeting the reporting requirements of the federal Rehabilitation Services Administration and Administration for Community Living.

Following a competitive process, IDB selected Tyler to replace its 18-year-old legacy case management system. Specifically, Tyler’s Vocational Rehabilitation solution will bring several new capabilities to the agency, including:

Advanced search functions which allow easy extraction of data for reporting

Enhanced workflows, alerts, and notifications to reduce the manual tasks required by the current system

Improved accessibility and use of assistive technology

Overall streamlined processes so counselors can spend their time focused on counseling and less time on administrative tasks

“Tyler is excited to leverage our extensive case management expertise across state and federal agencies to expand our footprint in the vocational rehabilitation space with IDB,” said Laura Fitzgerald, general manager of Health & Human Services at Tyler. “Our application will streamline the efforts of IDB in alignment with requirements set forth by the Rehabilitation Services Administration and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.”

IDB is recognized as a leading provider of services for blind and low vision individuals in the U.S. These services include innovative and effective vocational rehabilitation, independent living programs, and world-class library services.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

