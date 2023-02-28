CACI International Inc (NYSE%3A+CACI) announced today that 13 employees were honored for their excellence in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) at the 37th annual Global Competitiveness Conference for the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) held Feb. 9-11, including one who accepted the coveted Community Service Award.

“We are inspired by the impressive professional achievements and impactful community contributions of our BEYA honorees,” said John+Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “The high bar they set illustrates the extraordinary talent, can-do attitude, and technical capabilities we deliver to our customers on a daily basis.”

CACI is a supporter of BEYA’s mission and a corporate sponsor of the conference. As part of its diversity and inclusion efforts, CACI partners with BEYA to help expand the company’s networking, recruitment, and career development opportunities.

The efforts of CACI’s exceptional BEYA awardees reflect the company’s long history of supporting emerging STEM talent and local communities. During the conference, Lewis Pate, Ph.D., received BEYA’s Community Service Award in recognition for giving back to his community and opening doors for minorities pursuing STEM opportunities. He has volunteered as a STEM instructor and mentor for several organizations, including the International Consortium of Minority Cyber Professionals, a nonprofit through which he has provided cybersecurity education to 145 students.

In addition to Pate’s Community Service Award, 12 other CACI employees received the Outstanding Achievement Award for their contributions to shaping the future of STEM.

CACI’s 2023 BEYA Community Service Awardee:

Lewis Pate, Ph.D., Enterprise Solutions Architect

CACI’s 2023 BEYA Outstanding Achievement Awardees:

Jason Grimes, Senior Engineering Scientist

Dominique Hollomon, Infrastructure/Systems Manager

Marshall Pearson, Senior Systems Engineer

Anthony Robinson, Lead Engineering PM

Seth Wooten, Software Engineering Manager

Avezou Petit-Frere, Software Engineer

Maurice Craft, Systems Engineering Manager

ShaLaka Moton, Cyber Security Insider Threat Analyst

Laronda Lee, Cyber Security Manager

Russell Hobbs (Posthumous), Systems Engineer

Alise Smith, Operations Integration Manager

Keith Honore, Senior Systems Engineer

CACI is a corporate+sponsor+for+many+organizations that focus on promoting STEM education for underserved groups, including Women in Technology (WIT), Great Minds in STEM (GmiS), and STEM for HER.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

