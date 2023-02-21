MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL APPOINTS SABA LANDMANN SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL BRAND AND PORTFOLIO PR

4 hours ago
BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 21, 2023

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. today announced that it has appointed Saba Landmann, Senior Vice President, Global Brand and Portfolio PR, effective immediately. Ms. Landmann will be responsible for leading communications for the company's portfolio of thirty diverse and experiential hotel brands. Marriott's brands include a prestigious luxury portfolio that encompasses eight of the world's most desirable and coveted luxury hotel brands: The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, BVLGARI Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott and W Hotels Worldwide.

"We're excited to bring Saba's creativity and proven track record of creating culturally relevant PR campaigns that resonate with consumers to Marriott," said Tricia Primrose, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer. "There is tremendous pent-up demand for travel. We are eager to connect with consumers in innovative ways and we're delighted to have Saba on board to help us do just that."

Ms. Landmann joins Marriott from G-III Apparel Group, home to globally recognized fashion brands including, but not limited to: Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Vilebrequin, and Sonia Rykiel among others, where she was Vice President, Global Communications. A fashion PR veteran, Ms. Landmann previously worked at Vince Holding Corp., Alice + Olivia, and Halston. In addition, she spent five years as an Account Director at Factory PR. Ms. Landmann is a graduate of New York University.

"As a storyteller, Saba is passionate about developing strategies that not only delight core customers, but also grow the base – reaching new, fresh, and savvy consumers through collaborations with brands across industries, including food, music, entertainment, tech and of course, fashion," said Tina Edmundson, Global Officer, Brand & Marketing. "Saba is experienced in creating cutting-edge global communications strategies that drive brand affinity, ensuring each brand in a portfolio is differentiated and resonates with consumers around the world. We're delighted to welcome Saba to Marriott."

Ms. Landmann will be based at Marriott International's MILab offices in Manhattan.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

