MedCerts, the innovation leader in online career training in allied health and medicine, and a subsidiary of+Stride%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:LRN, Financial), an education company that provides online and blended education programs, today announced a ground-breaking partnership with a major public university, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Center for Professional Education & Lifelong Learning (UT CPELL).

Under the new partnership, the Center+for+Professional+Education+%26amp%3B+Lifelong+Learning will add courses and programs, powered by MedCerts, to its highly regarded catalog of career and personal development opportunities. The programs will be available+directly through UT CPELL’s website: http%3A%2F%2Fprofessionaled.utk.edu.

Though it has offered training and certification programs with other schools, including private, non-profit universities, this new UT partnership is the first MedCerts has announced with a public university.

“The University of Tennessee and its Center for Professional Education & Lifelong Learning are hallmarks of quality and access and we are thrilled to be able to come together to offer our great career training and career advancement programs to their current and future students,” said Craig Sprinkle, CEO of MedCerts. “It’s an outstanding opportunity for us to grow our programs and, more importantly, to put these great, life-changing learning and career opportunities in front of more people.”

The UT Center for Professional Education & Lifelong Learning is offering the majority of programs from MedCerts healthcare training library available, including Pharmacy Technician, Medical Billing Specialist, Allied Healthcare Professional, Patient Care Technician, and others. Additionally, MedCerts’ IT training programs in various CompTIA certifications, Cisco Certified Networking, and general IT systems security are available. MedCerts will provide individualized academic support to students and help program graduates and certification recipients prepare for and find jobs in their fields of study.

“We take quality very seriously and review all our potential programs to ensure they are the best quality and best available opportunities for the students we serve,” said Darrin M. Devault, Director of UT CPELL. “With MedCerts, we are providing high-quality online courses and integrated pathways to certification exams, with built-in support and career services. And we’re happy to offer these pathways in these high-demand healthcare and IT careers.”

About MedCerts

MedCerts+is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through experiential learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed more than 50 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 50,000 individuals across the country and partnered with more than 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations have MedCerts trained employees on staff. For more information, visit medcerts.com

About the University of Tennessee Center for Professional Education and Lifelong Learning

The UT Center for Professional Education & Lifelong Learning offers a variety of non-credit programs and courses for professional certification, business management, and leisure and life enhancement. Each program is developed to ensure that lifelong learners gain the necessary skills to excel in a professional environment. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fprofessionaled.utk.edu.

