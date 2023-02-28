CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets, released today its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report. The report highlights the company’s commitment to making business decisions that prioritize its people, communities, and shareholders through meaningful environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

“ESG continues to be a critical priority for CoStar Group,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “In 2022, we calculated the company’s baseline greenhouse gas emissions for the first time and plan to complete the CDP Questionnaire for the first time this summer. This year’s ESG report has enhanced human capital disclosures showing excellent diversity, employee engagement and retention statistics. Over the past year, we have taken steps to diversify our hiring process even further by ensuring that more than 300 organizations that target underrepresented candidates have access to our job openings, and when using external search partners, we require the firms to present us with a slate of candidates that includes at least 50% from underrepresented groups. I am tremendously proud of what we have been able to accomplish in 2022 and look forward to even greater progress in the years to come.”

The full report lays out CoStar Group's values and achievements in areas including sustainability, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), community impact and volunteerism, corporate governance, and more. Collectively, it represents the company’s commitment to attaining greater environmental sustainability, transparency, and fairness in all aspects of its operations.

To learn more about CoStar Group’s commitment to positive ESG practices or to read the company’s 2023 report, visit investors.costargroup.com%2FESG.

