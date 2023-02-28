Baseball Legend Curt Schilling Joins OutKick to Host Baseball Show

OutKick, the fastest growing national sports multimedia platform founded by Clay Travis, announced today that baseball legend Curt Schilling will join the platform to host The Curt Schilling Baseball Show. The video podcast will make its debut Friday, February 24th with new episodes airing every Tuesday and Friday during Major League Baseball (MLB) Spring Training.

The Curt Schilling Baseball Show will feature Schilling’s vast baseball knowledge, expert analysis, and unvarnished opinions on the most talked about issues and stories in the game. Schilling will also interview current and former baseball stars and players considered royalty in the sports industry.With more than 200 wins over his 20-year career, Schilling is universally recognized as one of the greatest post-season pitchers of all-time as a six-time All Star with three World Series rings.

In making the announcement, Travis said, “Curt Schilling is one of the best baseball analysts in the country. His hall of fame career and love for the game are evident to anyone who has ever followed him. OutKick is and will always be the strongest proponent for smart, original, funny and authentic voices in all of sports. He’s a perfect fit for the brand and I’m thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

Schilling added,“I’m very excited join OutKick and work with a group building a platform that has quickly become a leader in sports media. The opportunity to get back to strictly talking about baseball and interacting with the best players around the league is something I couldn’t pass up. I’ve missed being involved in a sport that I love and can’t wait to get started.”

Schilling’s hiringcomes on the heels of OutKick announcing its January 2023 digital performance, where the platform saw 311% growth year over year in unique visitors, marking the most growth over 2021 among its competitive set. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the platform attracted 9.1 million multi-platform average unique visitors, up a whopping 235% from the fourth quarter of the prior year, according to Comscore.

The Curt Schilling Baseball Show will be available on OutKick.com%2Fcurtschilling and all major providers and distributors where podcasts are available.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on OutKick.comas well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by Fox Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis.

