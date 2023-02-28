Weave and Dolphin Cloud, a Patterson Company, Launch Newest Integrations

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced their newest integration with Dolphin Cloud software offered by Patterson Dental.

“Our newest integration with Dolphin Cloud helps solidify our dominance as the preferred patient engagement platform for dentists,” said Branden Neish, Chief Product Officer of Weave. “Because of this integration, we are able to provide the most effective and powerful Weave experience to more dental offices than ever before. We are incredibly excited about this integration and expect more to come soon.”

Dental offices are busier than ever and have not been immune to the recent staffing shortage. This integration provides offices with the tools to save time by automating essential revenue-generating tasks like appointment reminders and review text messages. Recent studies have shown that offices that can take advantage of Weave’s automated appointment reminders are able to free up to 3 hours a week that they can spend elsewhere.

“We are so excited for this integration with Weave, which streamlines the workflow for Dolphin Cloud users,” said Chester Wang, President of Dolphin. “This partnership perpetuates our focus to empower our customers in providing remarkable experiences for their patients, while also efficiently growing their practices.”

This integration builds on core Weave features like two-way texting, VoIP, and Team Chat by syncing both softwares together regularly throughout the day. This sync also allows offices to take advantage of other enhanced Weave products.

Additional Integration Features & Benefits

  • Call Pop - When patients call, you’ll see patients’ names, upcoming appointments, notes, and more like an advanced caller ID.
  • Customer Profile- The profile allows the customer to see detailed information of the patient/customer calling, such as specific demographic information at a glance. This profile is opened as soon as the customer answers the phone.
  • Appointment Reminders- Create, customize, and filter automated texts and emails to remind your patients of upcoming appointments.
  • Recall Reminders - Automated recall reminders keep your chairs filled by sending out automatic reminders to your overdue patients. Customize reminders to go out via text or email, filter by location, and recall type.
  • Birthday Reminders - Customize and send out celebratory reminders to your customers when their birthday comes along to let them know you care about them.
  • Save the Date Reminders - Send appointment reminders via text with dates and times, so patients can add them to their schedules.
  • Schedule Sync - Quickly filter your schedule by synced confirmed and unconfirmed patients. Weave gives you built-in communication tools to quickly reach out and follow up with people on your schedule

Weave is the preferred patient communication and engagement software for dentists. This year Weave has been named a Leader in G2’s 2023 Winter Report for Patient Engagement and Patient Relationship Management Software and has won a Dentaltown Townie Choice Award® for Best Patient Communication System. To learn more about Weave’s latest integrations and other news visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

About Dolphin Imaging & Management Solutions

Dolphin is a subsidiary of Patterson Dental Holdings Inc. Founded in 1988, the company provides high-quality imaging, diagnostic, practice management, case presentation and patient education software for dental specialty professionals worldwide. Dolphin products tightly integrate with digital x-ray units, CBCT systems, telephonic solutions and Web-enabled applications, and are compatible with the latest operating systems and computers including Intel-based Macintosh computers. Dolphin products are backed with round-the-clock, personalized technical support. To learn more visit www.dolphinimaging.com.

