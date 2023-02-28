Mastercard Announces Leadership Appointments

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) today announced the creation of two new leadership positions to accelerate the company’s delivery against its strategic priorities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005572/en/

Karen_Griffin_BW.jpg

Karen Griffin (Photo: Business Wire)

Karen Griffin, currently the company’s Chief Compliance Officer, will take on a new role as Chief Risk Officer. The ability to manage an organization’s risk appetite in order to maximize growth opportunities has become increasingly important in recent years. In this new role, Karen will strengthen the company's risk management strategy and activities, building on the robust processes and procedures currently in place.

Jennifer Rademaker has been named Chief Future of Work Officer, underscoring the company’s unyielding focus on people and culture. She will lead all aspects of future of work for Mastercard – from programs that support flexibility, to office spaces, to tools and resources that enable employees to deliver their best work.

“These new positions strengthen our company and reinforce our deep leadership bench around the world,” said Michael Miebach, president and CEO of Mastercard. “I look forward to what Karen and Jennifer will bring to these incredibly important positions. Their unique skills and experiences will help the company navigate an ever-evolving industry and world.”

Both appointments are effective immediately.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230221005572r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005572/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.