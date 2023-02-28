Mastercard (NYSE: MA) today announced the creation of two new leadership positions to accelerate the company’s delivery against its strategic priorities.

Karen Griffin, currently the company’s Chief Compliance Officer, will take on a new role as Chief Risk Officer. The ability to manage an organization’s risk appetite in order to maximize growth opportunities has become increasingly important in recent years. In this new role, Karen will strengthen the company's risk management strategy and activities, building on the robust processes and procedures currently in place.

Jennifer Rademaker has been named Chief Future of Work Officer, underscoring the company’s unyielding focus on people and culture. She will lead all aspects of future of work for Mastercard – from programs that support flexibility, to office spaces, to tools and resources that enable employees to deliver their best work.

“These new positions strengthen our company and reinforce our deep leadership bench around the world,” said Michael Miebach, president and CEO of Mastercard. “I look forward to what Karen and Jennifer will bring to these incredibly important positions. Their unique skills and experiences will help the company navigate an ever-evolving industry and world.”

Both appointments are effective immediately.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

