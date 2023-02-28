Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has been named to The Global Outsourcing 100® list in the Leader category for large established global firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) for the 12th consecutive year. Reiterating the firm’s impact, The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes excellence and continuous improvement among service providers and advisors from industries including real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics, facility services, information technology, and business process outsourcing.

“As a firm relentlessly committed to delivering value for our clients, Cushman & Wakefield is delighted that IAOP has again designated us as one of the world’s best service providers,” said President and Chief Operating Officer Michelle+MacKay. “With today’s economic environment and the evolving commercial real estate market, the provision of safe facilities, engaging work environments and dependable operations is increasingly important to our clients’ success. IAOP’s continued recognition of our firm’s expertise, adaptability and collaboration with clients elevates the impact our thousands of colleagues worldwide are making through Cushman & Wakefield’s distinct solutions across an array of services.”

The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 is based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

“In a year when service providers and advisors navigated new — or more intensified — challenges and disruption, The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 demonstrated that they could and did rise to the occasion,” said IAOP’s CEO, Debi Hamill. “We are especially proud of these organizations that strived to excel, innovate and pave the way in unprecedented times. Congratulations, Cushman & Wakefield, on being included among the very best in the world.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s outsourcing services include property management, facilities management, facilities services and project and development services (PDS). For real estate occupiers, the firm offers integrated facilities management, PDS, portfolio administration, transaction management and strategic consulting. For real estate owners, the firm offers a variety of property management services, which include client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, PDS, tenant experience, residential property management and sustainability services. In addition, the firm offers both owners and occupiers globally self-performed facilities services and workplace and portfolio consulting.

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow %40CushWake on Twitter.

