Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it has been named to the Forbes+list+of+America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Large+Employers. The company’s ranking improved to 177 in the latest year’s report from 329 in 2022.

Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

“Our Team Members are our greatest asset, so their well-being and satisfaction is a top priority for our organization,” said Melissa Kersey, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Tractor Supply. “From consistently upgrading our benefit offerings to introducing new development opportunities, we strive to ensure every Team Member feels connected, valued, empowered and prepared to succeed. Recognition on this prestigious list is especially rewarding as it demonstrates that our Team Members feel we are fulfilling those needs.”

Tractor Supply also appears on Forbes’ list of Best+Employers+for+Diversity and the Forbes Global+2000, which ranks the largest companies in the world based on sales, profits, assets and market value. The Company is Great Place to Work®️ certified and has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Greatest+Workplaces+for+Diversity. Tractor Supply has also exceeded the threshold for inclusion on the Bloomberg+Gender+Equality+Index for two consecutive years and earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Best+Places+to+Work+Corporate+Equality+Index.

Tractor Supply currently employs over 50,000 Team Members and has more than 2,000 stores in 49 states. The Company owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer.

Those interested in joining the Tractor Supply team are invited to learn more at TractorSupply.jobs.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for 85 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 50,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 2,066 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 186 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

