Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STEM). Stem investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fstem.

The investigation concerns whether Stem violated federal securities laws.

On January 11, 2023, Blue Orca Capital issued a report alleging that it “has uncovered, undisclosed to investors [that] Stem is financing its flagship customer to purchase energy storage systems from Stem” and that “Stem’s software business is a mirage.” On this news, Stem’s stock price fell during intraday trading. Then, on February 17, 2023, Stem reported its fourth-quarter 2022 results and 2023 guidance. Among other items, the Company reported earnings per share and sales that missed consensus estimates and issued disappointing guidance. On this news, Stem’s stock price fell $1.44 per share, or 14.78%, to close at $8.30 per share on February 17, 2023.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Stem shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fstem. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

