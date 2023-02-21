PR Newswire

Metairie student is honored with $5,000 award and invitation to the 2023 summit for her work addressing the challenges of a changing world.

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaishnavi Kumbala, 15, of Metairie, Louisiana, today was named a 2023 Prudential Emerging Visionary for her inspiring commitment to improving the lives of others.

As one of 25 Prudential Emerging Visionary winners, Vaishnavi will receive a $5,000 award to help take her innovation to the next level. She is also invited to attend an all-expenses-paid trip with her parent or guardian to Prudential's Newark, New Jersey, headquarters for a three-day summit in April where she will receive coaching, skills development and networking opportunities with Prudential employees and other young leaders.

Prudential Emerging Visionaries recognizes young people ages 14-18 whose fresh perspectives and innovative solutions address pressing financial and societal challenges in their communities.

"The goals of our Emerging Visionaries program reflect Prudential's overarching purpose: to make lives better by solving the financial challenges of our changing world," said Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey. "We applaud all of our honorees for their commitment to improving the lives of others and creating inclusive and thriving communities."

Louisiana's 2023 Prudential Emerging Visionaries:

Vaishnavi Kumbala is the founder of a mobile app developed to improve teen mental health as well as expand access to mental wellness resources, particularly in disaster-prone areas. The app is tailored to help teens cope with stress and manage anxiety through a range of methods.

Vaishnavi decided to create her initiative after Hurricane Ida shut down her school for a month and she noticed the effects on the mental health of those around her. "I am interested in the mental wellness aspect of storms. Developing an adequate support system is vital in my community since disaster-induced trauma and victims' anxiety about their families and home is very real," she shares.

Emerging Visionaries is a collaboration between Prudential Financial and Ashoka, a leading social impact organization, with support from the Financial Health Network, an authority on financial health and longtime partner of The Prudential Foundation.

During the summit, to be held April 22-25, 2023, five winners will also have the opportunity to present their solutions in a pitch-off, where a grand prize winner will be awarded an additional $10,000 in funding. What's more, Prudential employees will again vote to name an Employees' Choice Award winner, who will receive an additional $5,000.

The program is an evolution of Prudential's Spirit of Community Awards, which, over 26 years, honored more than 150,000 outstanding youth volunteers.

To read about all this year's Prudential Emerging Visionaries, visit prudential.com/emergingvisionaries.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com .

About Ashoka

Ashoka is the largest global network of leading social entrepreneurs — individuals with new ideas to systemically address the world's biggest challenges and the entrepreneurial skill to transform those ideas into national, regional and global social impact. Over 40 years, Ashoka has supported more than 3,600 social entrepreneurs in 90 countries with solutions addressing society's most pressing issues. Ashoka's vision is a world in which Everyone Is a Changemaker — a society that responds quickly and effectively to challenges, and where each individual has the freedom, confidence and societal support to address any social problem. For more information, visit ashoka.org .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/louisiana-youth-recognized-by-prudential-emerging-visionaries-program-301750016.html

SOURCE Prudential Financial, Inc.