McLANE TO HOST THIRD NATIONAL HIRING DAY ON MARCH 1

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEMPLE, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023

Supply chain leader offers competitive benefits at locations across the U.S.

TEMPLE, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company that provides grocery and foodservice solutions, will host its third annual National Hiring Day on Wednesday, March 1. Candidates may come to any of McLane's distribution centers or participating domiciles from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for information on career opportunities for a full or part-time role.

"It's an exciting time to be a part of the McLane team," said Tony Frankenberger, McLane President and CEO. "We are in the midst of a transformation that will build upon our success and take McLane into the next 128 years, while providing tremendous opportunities for our teammates."

Founded in 1894 as a retail grocer, McLane has grown into a leading wholesaler and distributor with more than 26,000 teammates and 80 locations across the U.S. McLane continues to be driven by innovation, integrity, and leadership while representing some of the country's most recognized brands.

Benefits offered to McLane teammates include an industry-leading 401(k) retirement plan with an employer match, affordable healthcare benefits, paid holidays and vacation, and tuition assistance.

"We look forward to National Hiring Day each year at McLane. Job seekers across the country can meet our team, and find a position that fits their career goals," said Paula Hubbard, chief human resources officer of McLane. "It's a chance for a candidate to learn about McLane's great culture, pay, and top-of-the-line benefits."

A variety of full-time and some part-time positions are available for driver and warehouse teammates. Candidates must be 18 or older for warehouse positions and 21 or older for driver positions. No appointment is necessary, but candidates are encouraged to sign up or apply online at joinmclane.com/national-hiring-day.

About McLane
McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation's largest private truck fleets. The company buys, sells, and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK). Visit mclaneco.com for more information.

favicon.png?sn=DA20425&sd=2023-02-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mclane-to-host-third-national-hiring-day-on-march-1-301751890.html

SOURCE McLane Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA20425&Transmission_Id=202302211024PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA20425&DateId=20230221
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.