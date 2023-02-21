GAIL ROBERTS, ED FEIJO & TEAM HONORED AS NO. 1 COLDWELL BANKER REALTY SMALL SALES TEAM IN UNITED STATES

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 21, 2023

Premiere team secures more than $243M in sales during 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team has earned its spot as the No.1 small sales team nationwide at Coldwell Banker, based on adjusted gross commission income in 2022. The Global Luxury sales team is affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Realty office in Cambridge.

Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team surpassed more than $243 million in closed sales volume in 2022, once again earning the team Coldwell Banker's highest award, the International Society of Excellence. The team also ranked as the No. 4 small team nationally for rental income. To date, Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team has achieved more than $1.6 billion in career sales volume.

"Congratulations to Gail, Ed and their entire team for reaching this No. 1 spot for an impressive fifth year in a row. They never waver in providing unmatched service coupled with good humor and deep expertise on Cambridge and its luxury real estate market," said Pauline Bennett, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in New England.

Roberts and Feijo offer clients decades of experience and world-class service, which had earned them numerous accolades throughout the years. They are selected members of the International Luxury Alliance, an elite group of luxury sales professionals from around the globe. Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team has been honored by Real Trends as one of the top real estate teams in both Massachusetts and the United States.

Both Roberts and Feijo are dedicated to giving back to their local community. Roberts sits on multiple non-profit boards including UNICEF USA, Cambridge Community Foundation, Huntington Theater, Mount Auburn Hospital, and Furnishing Hope of Massachusetts. Feijo sits on the board of directors for Cambridge Community Foundation, Center for Coastal Studies, and Furnishing Hope of Massachusetts.

Coldwell Banker is powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,200 offices across 40 countries and territories. Coldwell Banker Realty companies operate the company-owned real estate brokerage offices in leading markets in the United States representing more than 52,000 independent real estate agents in approximately 600 offices.

For more information about buying or selling a home, contact Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team at 617-844-2712 (mobile), 617-864-4430 (office) or [email protected]. Coldwell Banker Realty is located at 1000 Massachusetts Ave. Ste. 134, Cambridge, MA 02138-1804. See area listings at www.gailroberts.com.

About Coldwell Banker Realty
Coldwell Banker Realty in New England is the largest residential real estate brokerage company in New England. With approximately 4,275 affiliated agents and 65 office locations, the organization serves consumers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (

NYSE:HOUS, Financial), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

Media Contact:
Andrea Gillespie, [email protected] 440-821-0801

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty

