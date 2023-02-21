Coldwell Banker Celebrates Jade Mills as the No. 1 Agent in the Nation

4 hours ago
PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2023

Selling Over $661 Million in Residential Sales in 2022 to Secure the Elite Rank

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty is pleased to announce that Luxury Ambassador Jade Mills, Beverly Hills' leading real estate professional, has been ranked as its 2022 No. 1 agent worldwide for Coldwell Banker Realty. Mills achieved a total sales volume of $661,233,080 in closed residential real estate for 2022*.

"Jade continues to exceed her previous sales records and I'm so proud to congratulate her for once again ranking number one," said Jamie Duran, president of Coldwell Banker Realty Southern California. "Her consistent dedication and hard work continue to be inspirational."

Mills is known for her sales records, including her representation of five sales exceeding $100 million each. Such record-breaking sales included the Chartwell Estate at $150,000,000, the Spelling Manor at $119,750,000, and the Playboy Mansion at $100,000,000. Mills has achieved $8 billion in real estate transactions as an individual agent in fewer than 25 years. She co-chairs the International Luxury Alliance, an elite network of top-producing real estate professionals focused on the highest level of client service and business integrity. She also is a board member of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Board of Governors at Cedars-Sinai. The Aviva Foundation has honored her for her support, charitable work and continuous effort to improve the foundation.

Coldwell Banker is powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,200 offices across 40 countries and territories. Coldwell Banker Realty companies operate the company-owned real estate brokerage offices in leading markets in the United States representing more than 52,000 independent real estate agents in approximately 600 offices.

Please visit Jade Mills at jademillsestates.com.

*Sales data according to MLS records from 1/1/22–12/31/22.

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Southern California, the No. 1 residential real estate brokerage in Southern California, operates 61 offices with approximately 4,866 affiliated agents. Real estate agents affiliated with the company are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (

NYSE:HOUS, Financial), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. CalDRE #01908304.

Contact: Marisa Vallbona, 619-708-7990, [email protected] or Leah Wright, Coldwell Banker Realty, 717-315-5472 or [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY20372&sd=2023-02-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coldwell-banker-celebrates-jade-mills-as-the-no-1-agent-in-the-nation-301751815.html

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty

