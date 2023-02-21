Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Recognized Among Top Places to Work by Forbes and Newsweek

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023

World's largest hotel franchising company once again recognized for its award-winning corporate culture and continued commitment to creating inclusive and welcoming workspaces

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels in over 95 countries, today announced two new honors from Forbes and Newsweek, both of which recently recognized the Company as a top place to work.

For the second consecutive year, Forbes ranked Wyndham as one of America's Best Large Employers, highlighting team members' willingness to recommend the Company to both family and friends. Newsweek named Wyndham to its list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, showcasing Wyndham's continued commitment to supporting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), career development, corporate culture and more. Both accolades build on the Company's growing resume of workplace awards.

"Our Count on Me service culture inspires the great experiences we create for team members and the people we serve," said Monica Melancon, chief human resource officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Respecting our differences and giving our team members opportunities to succeed beyond their day-to-day roles and responsibilities reflect our core values of integrity, accountability, inclusivity, caring and fun, and fosters a workplace where people are able to reach their full potential."

Wyndham's commitment to its people, including their development and growth is significant. The Company provides educational programs, volunteer initiatives and a range of affinity business groups to foster an inclusive workplace. Wyndham also provides comprehensive benefits supporting team members' health, career, lifestyle and financial wellness, alongside exclusive travel perks and a fulfilling work-life balance. Wyndham prioritizes DEI training for all team members with a broad range of topics including antiracism and allyship, and recently became the first hospitality organization to partner with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to provide networking opportunities and resources to support potential candidates across nearly 40 HBCUs.

In addition to the resources provided to team members, the Company sponsors several initiatives to promote inclusivity and representation across its partners, franchisees and owners. Wyndham's supplier diversity program engages suppliers owned by traditionally underrepresented groups to integrate them as partners within everyday business, and Wyndham's first-of-its-kind Women Own the Room program and BOLD by Wyndham advance and empower women and Black entrepreneurs, developers and owners on their path to hotel ownership. From team members, franchisees, partners, suppliers, and guests - Wyndham believes that a diversity of backgrounds, cultures and experiences helps drive the success of not only the Company, but the hospitality industry.

To learn more about Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as well as view open roles within the company, visit www.corporate.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 843,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 99 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Forbes' List of America's Best Large Employers
In selecting America's Best Large Employers, Forbes, in partnership with Statista, conducted an independent survey taken by about 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. In total, 500 employers were recognized across 25 different industry sectors. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. For the full list, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-large-employers/?sh=55db965c7b66.

About Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity
In selecting the Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, Newsweek based scoring on a review of publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals and an anonymous online survey of a diverse pool of employees at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. Respondents were asked questions about corporate culture, working environment and other subjects at both their own companies and others they were familiar with. The survey yielded more than 350,000 company reviews. For the full list, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greatest-workplaces-2023-diversity.

