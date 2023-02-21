Café Bustelo® Enters 10th Year of El Café del Futuro Scholarship Awards, Honoring Latino Students and Their Dedication to Education

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2023

$680,000 has been awarded to Latino students nationwide through the last nine years, with $125,000 more to be awarded this year

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic espresso-style coffee brand Café Bustelo announced today, the start of its 2023 Café Bustelo El Café del Futuro Scholarship in partnership with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU). Once again, the company will award 25, $5,000 scholarships, for a total of $125,000 to support education of Latino students.

JMSmuckerCo_Logo.jpg

"We strive to support young Latino students at Café Bustelo, who are not only dedicated to their personal academic success, but also invested in the development of their local communities," said Eduardo Merino, Senior Brand Manager at Café Bustelo. "For the last nine years, we have celebrated student accomplishments and helped them to thrive through the Café Bustelo El Café del Futuro Scholarship program. We are once again excited to be working alongside HACU on this important initiative, now entering its 10th year. La educación es un tema muy importante en lo personal y para nuestra marca. Nos da mucha alegría poder ofrecer más becas a más estudiantes año tras año."

Since the inception of the scholarship program in 2014, a total of $680,000 in college funds have been awarded to now more than 100 students (111 to be exact) nationwide through the partnership and program. This year, Café Bustelo is calling on applicants to share how their heritage, family, and community have impacted their desire and motivation to obtain a college degree; how they plan to give back to their community; and what they intend to accomplish with their degree in an essay in English or Spanish (800 words or less). Eligible applicants have the opportunity to receive one of 25, $5,000 scholarships. Applications can be submitted at https://www.hacu.net/hacu/Scholarships.asp from February 21, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) to July 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. CT. Scholarship recipients will be announced on or about September 8, 2023.

"HACU is proud to be a partner of Café Bustelo® in its 10th year of investing in the higher education success of Hispanic students across the country," said HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores. "For many students, their culture is a driving force in their desire to attain a higher education and these scholarships provide much needed financial assistance towards achieving that goal."

For complete information and scholarship guidelines, please visit here.

Café Bustelo coffee is available at leading grocery retailers nationwide and online at CafeBustelo.com. Visit CafeBustelo.com for more information or follow @CafeBustelo on Instagram, Twitter and @CafeBusteloOfficial on Facebook.

About Café Bustelo
Our delicious coffee and rich espresso heritage was born in 1928. Since then, we've not only been proud of our delicious flavor, but also of our unique and inviting culture. Café Bustelo coffee can be prepared using your preferred method. Available in the forms you want, including K-Cup® pods.

About HACU
The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities represents more than 500 colleges and universities committed to Hispanic higher education success in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. The association's headquarters are located in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento, California. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). For more information, visit hacu.net or follow @HACUnews on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

favicon.png?sn=CL20012&sd=2023-02-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cafe-bustelo-enters-10th-year-of-el-cafe-del-futuro-scholarship-awards-honoring-latino-students-and-their-dedication-to-education-301751790.html

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL20012&Transmission_Id=202302211030PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL20012&DateId=20230221
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.