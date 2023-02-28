Capacity Trucks® to Launch Zero Emissions Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Terminal Truck at TMC Annual Meeting

Capacity Trucks, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), will debut its new Zero Emissions Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric (H2) terminal truck at the upcoming Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting, Feb 27 - March 1 in Orlando, Florida.

Capacity Trucks, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), will debut its new Zero Emissions Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric (H2) terminal truck at the upcoming Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting, Feb 27 - March 1 in Orlando, Florida. Beginning its road to zero emissions 10 years ago, Capacity partnered with leading suppliers of alternative fuel powertrains on the engineering of new products, designed for port, intermodal and distribution/warehouse applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

Beginning its road to zero emissions 10 years ago, Capacity partnered with leading suppliers of alternative fuel powertrains on the engineering of new products, designed for port, intermodal and distribution/warehouse applications.

“We applied our nearly 50 years of industry leadership and worked closely with our partners to develop this ground-breaking zero emissions terminal truck,” said Wes Downing, Vice President & General Manager of Capacity Trucks. “We assessed the needs of our industry and intentionally designed features and capabilities to meet those challenges.”

Capable of handling GCVWR of up to 180,000 pounds, this advanced terminal truck is designed and expected to operate for at least one full shift before refueling. The H2 truck can be refueled in as little as 15 minutes - the same time it takes to refuel a traditional diesel truck. This next generation of yard trucks features a new look and redesigned cab as well as Capacity’s patented Dura-Ride® air ride suspension.

“Capacity’s new H2 terminal truck is a state-of-the-art addition to REV Group’s growing line of zero emissions products,” stated Brian Perry, President of Commercial Segment, REV Group. “As the heavy-duty trucking industry continues to seek out low emissions alternatives, Capacity is bringing proven products with zero emissions capabilities—all from a name you can trust.”

The Zero Emissions Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric truck will be on display at Capacity’s TMC booth #1259. In addition, the truck will be on display at the ACT+Expo in Anaheim, California, May 2 – 4, 2023.

About Capacity of Texas, Inc.

Capacity+of+Texas began in 1974, and for nearly 50 years, it has set the standard in what customers look for in a durable and hardworking yard truck. Part of the REV Group family of specialty vehicle companies (NYSE: REVG), customers will find Capacity Trucks in the busiest ports, rail terminals, and warehouse/distribution centers throughout the world. Known for superb design, innovative engineering, durability, and a customer-focused culture, Capacity’s reputation for service has also grown with an ever-expanding network of dedicated dealers. For more information about Capacity Trucks, visit www.capacitytrucks.com.

About Capacity Trucks and Hyster-Yale Group Collaboration

In 2020,Capacity+Trucks partnered with Hyster-Yale+Group to jointly develop electric, hydrogen and automation-ready terminal tractors.The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to co-develop electric and hydrogen-powered terminal tractors with automation-ready capabilities. The collaboration leverages each company’s product expertise in the global material handling solutions market, bringing together Capacity’s robust terminal truck platform and Hyster-Yale Group’s vast experience in lift truck electric powertrain technology and hydrogen fuel cell technology developed by its subsidiary company, Nuvera.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV+Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

