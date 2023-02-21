Hecla Mining Company Enters Multi-year Agreement with Mine Vision Systems

3 hours ago
PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2023

Hecla will deploy Mine Vision Systems's FaceCapture mapping system to enable precise and real-time production decision making at the mine face

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mine Vision Systems (MVS) today announced they have entered into a multi-year agreement with Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) to introduce the FaceCapture mapping system (FaceCapture) into two of its mines in North America.

As the largest silver producer in the U.S., Hecla's rich history includes a consistent focus on applying innovative new practices. FaceCapture will enable Hecla to map and georeference the mine face in real-time, reduce production downtime, and bring higher quality information to its geologists at the moment they need it most.

"Our production, productivity and safety objectives are directly affected by multiple decisions we make at the mine face every day," said Matt Blattman, Corporate Director of Technical Services. "FaceCapture will allow us to process high quality 3D mine face data in real-time, permitting our team to make critical production decisions and with reduced exposure at the mine face."

"Hecla has over 130 years of experience driving and embracing new and innovative methods to achieve company objectives," said Mike Smocer, MVS CEO. "We are proud to support Hecla's culture of innovation and desire to provide better data to key employees when they need it."

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing the Keno Hill mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

ABOUT MINE VISION SYSTEMS

Founded in 2015, MVS focuses on bringing vision-related technology and software algorithms to the resources mining industry. As pioneers in the underground 3D mapping space, we work worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, production and automation in mining through unmatched data collection and workflow.

[email protected]

SOURCE Mine Vision Systems

