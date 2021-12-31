Mindgruve Unveils New Website for First Horizon Bank

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2023

Top U.S. Bank Enlists Global Digital Marketing Agency to Elevate Online Presence and Improve Customer Experience

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgruve, one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in the U.S., announced the successful launch of a new website for First Horizon Bank. The bank's new website features a revamped user interface, mobile-first layout, and an elevated design.

Click here to visit the new website for First Horizon Bank.

"First Horizon has gone through several growth spurts this year, and with that our team has focused on streamlining customer experience across the board," said Erin Pryor, chief marketing officer of First Horizon Bank. "We turned to Mindgruve to refresh our website and make valuable changes that will improve the overall experience and ultimately increase leads."

To update the First Horizon website, Mindgruve:

  • Simplified navigation to help customers find information more quickly
  • Included clear calls-to-action to increase lead conversions
  • Optimized the website for mobile devices, making it more responsive and easy to use on smartphones and tablets
  • Added new tools for managing accounts, calculating loans or mortgages, and providing financial planning resources
  • Refreshed the color scheme and typography for a seamless look across the brand

"We are very proud to launch a new, more intuitive website for First Horizon Bank," said Chad Robley, CEO and founder of Mindgruve. "With more than 20 years of marketing experience in financial services, Mindgruve is a premiere partner for website development. Our team of experts has helped businesses like First Horizon embrace digital marketing to meet the expectation of today's digital customer."

Mindgruve is the agency of record for First Horizon Bank. View more of Mindgruve's work here.

About Mindgruve
We are a global digital agency comprised of strategists, creatives, media experts, data scientists and engineers driven by one common purpose — accelerate business growth through marketing and digital transformation. For more information, visit https://mindgruve.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $89.1 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company dedicated to helping our clients, communities, and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available atwww.FirstHorizon.com.

