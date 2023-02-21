Protiviti Managing Director Gordon Tucker Named One of the 2023 Global Leaders in Consulting

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023

Consulting magazine recognizes Tucker for Excellence in Leadership

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon Tucker, a managing director with global consulting firm Protiviti and leader of its Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) industry practice, has been named to Consulting magazine's 2023 list of 'Global Leaders in Consulting.' The award honors senior consulting professionals who have displayed outstanding work ethics, service delivery and innovative thinking and made a significant impact on the profession worldwide. Tucker is recognized in the Excellence in Leadership category.

Protiviti_Logo.jpg

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Tucker leads Protiviti's TMT industry practice across global markets including Tokyo, Australia, the U.K. and the Netherlands, as well as Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City in the U.S. He also oversees the firm's global strategic account management TMT client portfolio. In addition to leading the firm's TMT practice, Tucker led Protiviti's Bay Area operations for ten years until 2022.

"Gordon has been instrumental in growing our TMT industry practice from its West-Coast-based beginnings to a significant global presence," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "Thanks to his outstanding leadership, our worldwide team of TMT consulting professionals is able to help clients achieve business growth, establish and maintain an effective governance program, manage risk and remain compliant in a fast-changing industry. Gordon's recognition is very well-deserved."

Tucker is a member of the Technology Industry Standards Advisory Group for the Sustainability Advisory Standards Board (part of the IFRS Foundation) and has served as an officer of the San Francisco chapter of The Institute of Internal Auditors, as well as a member of the board of governors.

Previous Protiviti honorees of the Global Leaders in Consulting recognition include: Gary Anderson (2022), Pat Scott (2021), Sanjeev Agarwal (2019), Andrew Clinton (2018) and Phillip Fretwell (2017). Protiviti has also been recognized consistently since 2014 on Consulting magazine's annual 'Best Firms to Work For' list.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

All referenced marks are the property of their respective owners.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: Protiviti photos available upon request.

favicon.png?sn=SF20252&sd=2023-02-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-managing-director-gordon-tucker-named-one-of-the-2023-global-leaders-in-consulting-301751643.html

SOURCE Protiviti

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF20252&Transmission_Id=202302211104PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF20252&DateId=20230221
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.