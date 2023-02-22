MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, today announced that Bill O'Dowd, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Winter Wonderland - Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference, presented by MicroCap Rodeo.

Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Time: 1:30 pm ET

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2952/47670

1x1 virtual investor meetings will take place Feb 23-24, 2023

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please visit https://microcaprodeo.com/ , contact your conference representative or email [email protected].

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

