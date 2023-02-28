NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Qualcomm

Originally published by Million Girls Moonshot

STEM Next Opportunity Fund's Million Girls Moonshot announces its second cohort of its Flight Crew - a youth ambassadors program that is advancing equity for girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The 2023 Flight Crew cohort includes 43 youth, ages 13-18, from 37 states across the nation. Having participated in stimulating, hands-on STEM experiences in afterschool and summer programs, members of the Flight Crew were selected to share their transformational testimonies to break down stereotypes and spark their peers' curiosity in STEM.

Photo courtesy of Million Girls Moonshot

