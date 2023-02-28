A Mining Company In Chile Reveals How It Earned Its Licence To Operate

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / SAP

Originally published on Forbes.com

CMP differentiates itself through its operational model of Process Risk Management, implemented at the end of 2019 under the leadership of CEO, Francisco Carvajal Palacios. The company excels at anticipating scenarios that deviate from the operational plan and implementing controls to avoid them. At CMP, technology is not implemented just because others in the industry are using it; it is used to optimize resources, improve processes, and minimize risks.

"Technology allows us to speed up processes," Andreoli explained. "We are automating operational parameters according to environmental, meteorological, and regulatory variables."

The company's dashboards and control panels provide round-the-clock visualization of performance. The company is currently implementing a compliance process on its SAP software landscape where users can access all relevant information and rely on a preventive alert system.

Continue reading here

13c9b9f3-301e-4df0-ae7b-e058bf7cd913.jpg

Process management for sustainable operations COMPANIA MINEIRA DEL PACÍFICO. Image courtesy of Forbes

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: SAP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740133/A-Mining-Company-In-Chile-Reveals-How-It-Earned-Its-Licence-To-Operate

img.ashx?id=740133

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.