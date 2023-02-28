Gamelancer Media, along with its audience of over 31 million TikTok followers, is focused on creating more impactful opportunities for brands, agencies, & creators through the partnership

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)( FRA:P93, Financial) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a leading media-production and entertainment company that creates custom short-form video content for brands, announces today that it has finalized its partnership agreement with TikTok North America. This is a landmark achievement for Gamelancer Media, strengthening its capabilities as a full-service media partner to brands and creators. The media company continues to experience meteoric growth averaging 1.4 million new members monthly, boasting a total of 37 million followers and subscribers to date.

Boasting one of the largest gaming communities on TikTok with over 31 million followers across its 12 TikTok accounts alone, Gamelancer Media offers expertise in building loyal and engaging online communities. As a modern media enterprise, the Company provides a unique opportunity for brands to create authentic connections with Gamelancer Media's extensive GenZ and younger Millennial audiences through ad space on its network of 44 owned-and-operated channels and full production capabilities. With over 37 million total followers and subscribers across its social media platforms to date, brands have a unique advantage in making authentic connections with their desired demographic through custom branded short-form content that resonates with these audiences.

The media company has established a business model that includes full creative and production services, distribution to an extremely large and exclusive audience, support for brands, agencies, and creators in building online communities, and/or content that can be hosted on the brand's, agency's, or creator's own networks. Gamelancer Media provides customized packages to suit brand needs at varying levels and price points.

The partnership aims to introduce integrations that further strengthen Gamelancer Media's Creator Program, increasing brand and creator opportunities and creator content monetization on the platform. The Company has successfully executed a variety of brand and creator agreements through its creator program, bolstering content monetization and building out market share. The collaboration enables Gamelancer Media to cultivate opportunities for creators to earn and/or increase their revenues.

Today TikTok has over 1 billion monthly active users around the world.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with TikTok," said Gamelancer Media Chairman and CEO, Jon Dwyer. "It's been amazing watching the platform grow and we can't wait to cultivate our creative vision on the app and with our partners at TikTok through engaging and relatable custom short-form content. We pride ourselves on the fact that we are able to create content that resonates with our audiences and to foster long-term authentic connections between our brand partners and our Gen Z and younger Millennial followers and subscribers. We aim to uplist to a senior Canadian exchange in the near future and plan to keep the cap table intact. The new partnership with TikTok is one of the key elements in our growth plan for Gamelancer."

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, New York, Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Toronto, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com.

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 44 owned-and-operated channels to over 37 million followers & subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 53% insider owned.

