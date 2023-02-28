Creative+Circle, a leading recruiting and consulting services company, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Talent 5 Year Diamond Award for providing superior service to their candidates for at least five consecutive years. In partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated%27s+Best+of+Staffing%26reg%3B+Awardwinners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their candidates.

On average, job-seekers who work with winning agencies are 1.8 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided, compared to those placed by non-winning agencies. Winners who earned the Diamond Award distinction have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least five years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their candidates.

Creative Circle received a Net Promoter® Score of 68.9% in 2022, more than 3.5 times higher than the industry average of 19%. More than 4,000 placed candidates provided ratings, giving a comprehensive view into the high-quality service this firm provides.

“It's incredibly gratifying to see Creative Circle recognized for outstanding customer service for the fifth year in a row,” said Creative Circle President Matt Riley. “We take great pride in getting to know our candidates, matching them with assignments that fit their skills and aspirations, and providing the support they need to thrive. This award is a testament to the unparalleled customer experience that every Circler delivers every day.”

Here’s a sampling of replies from Creative Circle’s surveys in 2022:

“Creative Circle understands exactly what I'm looking for and does a fantastic job matching me with the right clients.”

“I was ready to work — they matched me with a great client right away!”

“I love the human experience of working with a recruiter that cares.”

“Creative Circle makes onboarding quick and easy. They understand my skillset and placed me on some excellent assignments.”

“I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Staffing winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO, Eric Gregg. “These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders — it’s truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements.”

About Creative Circle

Creative Circle is a recruiting and consulting services company. We specialize in digital marketing and creative staffing, managed services, and in-house studio development. Our strength comes from our talent community, and our power lies in leveraging this network to provide flexible custom solutions for our clients — from Fortune 500 companies to boutique agencies and budding startups. Creative Circle is part of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN). To learn more, visit creativecircle.com.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clearlyrated.com%2Fsolutions%2F.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated%27s+Best+of+Staffing%26reg%3B+Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

