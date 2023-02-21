NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. is a limited purpose federal savings bank that provides a variety of investment management, trust services, and fee based financial planning. The company was established, and continues to operate as, a subsidiary business unit of Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co is based out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and has expanded to have locations in Chicago, Grand Rapids, Summit, Richmond, and San Francisco. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co, along with affiliated subsidiaries Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company and Northwestern Mutual Investment Services LLC, are parts of the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company that allow the company to provide a full range of financial services and solutions. The parent company can trace its history back to 1857, when John Johnston founded a life insurance company in Janesville, Wisconsin. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co provides a wide array of trust services including “investment management, distribution management, custody of assets, tax reporting, and other services” and provides investment advisory solutions through its Signature Advisory Program platform. The company conducts its research internally and through the platform that it shares with its parent Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co invests in the public equity and fixed income markets within the U.S., focusing on a wide variety of securities including mutual funds, exchange traded funds, government, and corporate securities. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up almost three quarters of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, consumer staples, and real estate sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co’s top 10 holdings make up over a third of its total holdings and the company has a low turnover rate of approximately 4.2%.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3216 stocks valued at a total of $66.06Bil. The top holdings were IVV(16.27%), BND(7.17%), and SCHF(5.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO bought 1,179,284 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 26,600,017. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 02/21/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $402.11 per share and a market cap of $302.21Bil. The stock has returned -6.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a price-book ratio of 3.70.

During the quarter, NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO bought 7,291,987 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 100,104,720. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 02/21/2023, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $34.46 per share and a market cap of $30.47Bil. The stock has returned -5.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

During the quarter, NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO bought 680,936 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 12,304,598. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 02/21/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $260 per share and a market cap of $68.48Bil. The stock has returned 0.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

During the quarter, NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO bought 2,744,857 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 24,234,856. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 02/21/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $65.98 per share and a market cap of $95.05Bil. The stock has returned -4.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO bought 3,621,945 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 51,849,918. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 02/21/2023, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.381 per share and a market cap of $71.78Bil. The stock has returned -15.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.71.

