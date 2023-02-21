NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC is an investment management firm based out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company was established in 1980 and currently operates as a subsidiary of The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, specifically operating as its asset management segment. The Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company has grown from its inception to now have almost 4,000 employees in a variety of locations in the United States including Charlotte, Denver, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Atlanta, New York City, Memphis, Salt Lake City, West Hartford, Sacramento, Jacksonville, Newport Beach, Cincinnati, and others. The company invests in the public equity markets within the U.S., focusing on the value stocks of selected companies. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company invests its held assets across a variety of sectors and participates in leveraged buyout and junior capital transactions. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a third of its total asset allocations. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company also invests in the energy, consumer discretionary, information technology, health care, industrials, utilities and telecommunications, and consumer staples sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Other than the firm’s top holding in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Index Depositary Receipts, which alone makes up a sixth of its total asset allocations, none of its total holdings exceed 5% of its total holdings. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company currently holds over $5.5 billion in total assets under management spread across 27,400 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Both of its total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total assets under management growing significantly from under $900 million back in 2010 to well over 6 times that amount today. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up over three quarters of its client base.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 883 stocks valued at a total of $3.76Bil. The top holdings were IJH(16.65%), IEFA(15.74%), and IVV(12.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC bought 433,600 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 2,004,500. The trade had a 3.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 02/21/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $367.7376 per share and a market cap of $276.22Bil. The stock has returned -6.37% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.69.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 182,800 shares. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 02/21/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $402.11 per share and a market cap of $302.21Bil. The stock has returned -6.34% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a price-book ratio of 3.70.

During the quarter, NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC bought 562,000 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 14,137,402. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 02/21/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $65.98 per share and a market cap of $95.05Bil. The stock has returned -4.86% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 240,200 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 02/21/2023, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $102.31 per share and a market cap of $70.89Bil. The stock has returned -2.30% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a price-book ratio of 1.77.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 49,513 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 02/21/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $251.89 per share and a market cap of $1,875.02Bil. The stock has returned -11.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-book ratio of 10.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.03 and a price-sales ratio of 9.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

