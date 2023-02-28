Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced Susan Connor has been named VP/General Manager of KMPH (FOX) and KFRE (CW) in Fresno/Visalia, CA.

Connor was most recently VP/GM of KTVL (CBS) in Medford, OR, a position she has held since joining Sinclair in 2019.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast, said, “Susan has a track record of growing stations, and we saw great success under her leadership at KTVL in Medford. We are thrilled she will be shifting her skills and business acumen to Fresno to oversee the team at these stations.”

Prior to KTVL, Connor served as station general manager at WHBQ in Memphis, TN. She has also held several leadership positions across the country, including creative services director at KIRO in Seattle, WA, and station manager in Albuquerque, NM.

“After three years as the VP/General Manager in Medford, OR I am honored and humbled to be promoted within the company to our great group of stations in Fresno, CA,” said Connor. “I look forward to joining the amazing team at KMPH and KFRE and building great relationships in our local communities.”

Connor received her Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and Public Relations from Wichita State University.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

