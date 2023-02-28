Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced today that three leaders were named vice presidents, effective March 1 – Jane Beaman, Andreas Lippert and José Samperio. These appointments showcase the company’s robust succession plans and approach to leadership advancement for continued company development and success.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005640/en/

Jane Beaman (Photo: Business Wire)

“These three leaders have roles critical to advancing our strategy, ensuring we deliver on our commitments to our customers - including helping them navigate the energy transition - and innovating critical technologies,” said Jennifer Rumsey, President and CEO, Cummins Inc. “Jane, Andreas and José are experts in their fields and hold strategically important roles to Cummins' long-term success. All three excel at modeling our leadership behaviors and building diverse, high-performing teams. I am delighted to add their talent and expertise to our leadership group.”

Jane Beaman, Vice President and General Manager – Pickup and Global Bus Business

With this promotion, Beaman will assume a broader role as Vice President and General Manager leading Global Bus Business in addition to the Pickup Business. Beaman has extensive experience leading major Cummins OEM customers and is a trusted partner and advisor to many across our industries. With more than 19 years at Cummins, Beaman has had ongoing success in navigating complex business situations and driving successful outcomes for Cummins, while continuing to grow customers’ relationships and Cummins’ reputation as a company with deep values.

With the Global Bus market at the forefront of the energy transition, Beaman will become the primary liaison for the Engine Business and New Power for this global market. The expansion of her new role allows Cummins to leverage her leadership skills in new ways for Cummins in this rapidly evolving market and technology landscape. Beaman will continue to sit on the Engine Business leadership team, while progressing the business’ profitability and strengthening partner relationships.

After almost two decades with Cummins and her extraordinary work ethic and approach to problem solving, Beaman has left a mark in the variety of roles she has held. Beaman has led the Pickup Business for the last two years, along with roles in Warranty, Quality, Pricing, VPI Marketing, Account Management and General Management. Before leading the Pickup Business, she successfully ran Cummins’ Navistar business.

With a strong passion for mentoring and diversity, she serves as a mentor to executives of Girls Inc. as part of Cummins Powers Women, as well as mentors a Cummins Black Network circle. Additionally, she is a sponsor for the Social Justice workstream for Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity (CARE) and serves on the board of the Women’s Fund for Central Indiana.

Andreas Lippert, Vice President – New Power Engineering

Andreas Lippert is being promoted to Vice President – New Power Engineering to help Cummins fully leverage the growth opportunity in such a rapidly changing and fast-paced market. Lippert joined Cummins in 2020 to lead the Growth Office within Corporate Strategy. In that role, he identified new growth opportunities and potential disruptions to better position Cummins to meet long-term growth targets, including participation in emerging technologies, acquisitions and early-stage incubation. Prior to joining Cummins, Lippert was the Chief Technical Officer for the INNIO group. He has more than 20 years of international experience building global teams, leading large engineering organizations across the full product lifecycle, and managing the integration of acquisitions, along with the carve-out and standalone of businesses and engineering functions.

Throughout his career, Lippert has also held leadership roles at General Motors (GM) and General Electric (GE). At GM, he spearheaded advancing engine technologies through simulation-based development, and the corporate energy strategy to shape the future propulsion portfolio. At GE, he advanced from the corporate research center in Munich, Germany, to the GE Energy division, and held various global engineering leadership roles in GE’s Distributed Power, during a time with significant new product introductions and strong growth. Lippert has led product management and marketing for both Jenbacher and Waukesha product families and was a key member of the executive team in the $3.2B sale and carve-out process from GE in 2018.

His life and career have taken him across the globe, from Africa and Europe to most recently the United States and relocating from Munich, Germany to Indianapolis, Indiana. While in Munich, Lippert led a non-profit organization, which included the welcome and support of refugees arriving from Ukraine and the Middle East. He uniquely combines his diverse experiences and passion for building high-performing, inclusive teams to drive innovation. Lippert’s leadership is instrumental to achieving our goal of being the leading provider of zero-emissions solutions for our industry.

José Samperio, Vice President and General Manager – North America On-Highway

Samperio has been named Vice President and General Manager – North America On-Highway, one of Cummins’ largest revenue driving markets. His deep customer relationships with OEMs and end customers and his understanding of their needs today and in the future are critical attributes to our customers and business growth in the years to come. Samperio brings invaluable skills to this role and will help execute and grow the strategy for this sizeable market, ensuring it helps to drive our Destination Zero strategy and providing our customers with the right power solution at the right time.

Born and raised in Mexico City, Mexico, Samperio immigrated to the United States when he was 19 years old to pursue an engineering degree. Today, he has been with Cummins for 20 years, holding influential roles in engineering, service, strategy and sales. He has significant global experience, having spent time in Beijing, China, as a leader launching new products and a role as General Manager for Cummins’ Power Systems business in Latin America located in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Samperio also served as the Engine Business Strategy Leader where he was instrumental in helping craft the long-term vision for Cummins’ powertrain business, with a heavy focus on technology roadmaps.

Prior to his new role, Samperio was the Executive Director – Sales for our On-Highway Business in North and South America. He is highly regarded for his ability to strengthen customer relationships and has been instrumental in reenergizing the relationships with truck carriers and also serves on boards of many of the top trucking councils in North America. He is known by his peers for his inclusive approach, keen ability to make the complex simple, and forge consensus on difficult topics.

Samperio is deeply committed to the success of his community in Indianapolis, Indiana (USA), serving on non-profit and cultural boards including the Indiana Sports Corp, the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art and the Parish Council at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish. He also serves as an advisor to the Exodus Refugee Center. Samperio is passionate about doing his part to create inclusive communities that are welcoming and healthy for all residents.

All three leaders bring a variety of valuable talents and diverse experiences to their new roles, which is critical to navigating our short-term challenges and progressing on our path to zero emissions. These promotions are indicative of the dynamic role these individuals play in the continued and future success of Cummins.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions to components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 73,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.2 billion on sales of $28.1 billion in 2022. Learn more at cummins.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005640/en/