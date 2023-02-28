AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software , Inc., ( ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions and ZayZoon, a market leader in providing earned wage access and employee financial wellness to small and mid-sized businesses, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver on-demand wages to employees of Asure’s payroll customers. This collaboration between Asure and ZayZoon enables employees of small businesses to access their earned wages instantly, while promoting financial wellness and providing their employers a distinct competitive advantage for recruiting and retention.



“Financial pressures can impact employees across all industries and job types. By partnering with ZayZoon we can help ease that burden by offering small business employees the option to access the funds they’ve earned faster, when they need them most,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO for Asure. “Earned wage access is fast becoming a necessity in the war for talent and we’re pleased to join forces with ZayZoon to deliver this competitive advantage to main street.”

The ZayZoon solution integrates with Asure’s payroll and time and attendance solutions to enable employees to access their wages in real time as they earn them. By offering this voluntary benefit to employees, Asure’s small business customers can reduce financial stress for their employees, while also improving retention and productivity with a more engaged workforce.

“The pieces align perfectly and I couldn’t be more proud of what our two teams will accomplish in the pursuit of financial empowerment,” said ZayZoon President, Tate Hackert. “This partnership with Asure solidifies ZayZoon as the de facto provider of Earned Wage Access for the small business community across the United States.”

About ZayZoon

ZayZoon is on a mission to improve employee health through the use of responsible financial products. We partner and integrate with companies of all sizes to provide their staff access to our suite of products including Wages On-Demand, Financial Education, and personal finance tools. Workers around the world rely on predatory products such as payday loans and overdraft fees to bridge the paycheck-to-paycheck gap created by pre-determined payroll cycles — we aim to help break that cycle. ZayZoon's on-demand access to wages helps reduce financial stress and improve workplace satisfaction and productivity.

About Asure Software

Asure ( ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure’s Human Capital Management

suite, named Asure HCM, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

