Global real estate investment company Kennedy+Wilson (NYSE: KW) today announced that the company will pay a dividend of $0.24 per share to common shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023, with a payment date of April 6, 2023. This quarterly dividend equates to an annual dividend of $0.96 per common share.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson ( NYSE:KW, Financial) is a leading global real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate through the balance sheet and through an investment management platform across the Western United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland. Kennedy Wilson primarily focuses on multifamily and office properties as well as industrial and debt investments in the investment management business. For more information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

