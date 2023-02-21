Alamar Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

200 E CARRILLO ST SANTA BARBARA, CA 93101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $98.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(6.38%), HCA(3.31%), and PGR(3.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alamar Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 72,925 shares in NYSE:ACI, giving the stock a 2.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.3 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Albertsons Companies Inc traded for a price of $21.47 per share and a market cap of $11.50Bil. The stock has returned -24.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Albertsons Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-book ratio of 14.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.41 and a price-sales ratio of 0.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 107,885 shares in NYSE:BLCO, giving the stock a 1.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.87 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Bausch & Lomb Corp traded for a price of $18.53 per share and a market cap of $6.29Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bausch & Lomb Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 113.68, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The guru established a new position worth 49,505 shares in NAS:KHC, giving the stock a 1.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.15 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, The Kraft Heinz Co traded for a price of $39.87 per share and a market cap of $48.84Bil. The stock has returned 7.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kraft Heinz Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Alamar Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:STLD by 15,066 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 02/21/2023, Steel Dynamics Inc traded for a price of $121.78 per share and a market cap of $21.38Bil. The stock has returned 92.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Steel Dynamics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-book ratio of 2.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Alamar Capital Management, LLC bought 2,502 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 14,454. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 02/21/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $366.87 per share and a market cap of $275.56Bil. The stock has returned -6.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a price-book ratio of 3.69.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.