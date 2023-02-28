Lattice and Green Hills Software Collaborate on Industrial and Automotive Embedded Security and Safety Solutions

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Lattice+Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced a collaboration with Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, to offer comprehensive safe and secure solutions for embedded Industrial and Automotive applications. Combining Lattice Nexus™-based FPGAs containing embedded RISC-V® processors with Green Hills’ comprehensive production-proven µ-velOSity™ and MULTI® software, the joint solutions will enable customers to build reliable, secure, and safe Edge computing designs with industry-leading power efficiency, performance, and minimal code size.

“Edge computing creates tremendous opportunities to enable new experiences and efficiencies in Industrial and Automotive applications, while also introducing new challenges around how to ensure safe, dependable operation,” said Mark Hoopes, Director of Industrial & Automotive Segment Marketing at Lattice. “We are excited to collaborate with Green Hills to enable rapid deployment of products powered by our industry-leading low power, highly reliable, and small footprint FPGAs with integrated RISC-V processors. Together, our solutions will empower manufacturers to develop exciting new mission-critical products optimized for energy efficient, safe, secure, and autonomous operation.”

“As a global leader in embedded software with the broadest portfolio of ASIL D and SIL 3-certified software solutions for 32-bit MCU to 64-bit MPUs, Green Hills is excited to support Lattice’s remarkable range of RISC-V CPU-enabled FPGA solutions,” said Dan Mender, Vice President, Business Development, Green Hills Software. “In support of the Nexus FPGA family, Green Hills brings its unique ability to deliver production-proven FuSa-certified tools, C/C++ compilers and RTOSes, along with decades of safety program expertise.”

Green Hills’ %26micro%3B-velOSity is a tiny, fast, easy-to-program, and memory-efficient real-time operating system (RTOS) for multicore designs with ASIL requirements. µ-velOSity needs only a few kilobytes of ROM and boots quickly in a minimum of processor cycles. Its ultra-fast context switch time and kernel service calls also make it ideal for real-time Automotive and Industrial functions. Its clear and concise API reduces development time and improves product maintainability, cutting costs and reducing time-to-market. In addition, for developers moving from standalone or no-OS configurations, µ-velOSity provides the perfect migration path.

Developers utilizing Lattice Nexus-based FPGAs with RISC-V processors can see a significant increase in productivity by relying on the Green+Hills+MULTI advanced integrated development tools that include Green Hills optimizing C/C++ compilers, certified to ASIL D and SIL 3. MULTI also features the industry’s most advanced multicore, multi-OS debugging and visualization features that empower developers to find and fix bugs faster, use less processor memory, and reduce costly software recalls.

These solutions from Lattice and Green Hills are available now. For more information please visit:

About Green Hills Software
Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified+by+NIAP+%28National+Information+Assurance+Partnership+comprised+of+NSA+%26amp%3B+NIST%29+to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ghs.com.

Green Hills Software Media Contact
Christopher Smith +1-805-965-6044, [email protected]

About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230215005007r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005007/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.