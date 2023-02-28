Lattice+Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced a collaboration with Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, to offer comprehensive safe and secure solutions for embedded Industrial and Automotive applications. Combining Lattice Nexus™-based FPGAs containing embedded RISC-V® processors with Green Hills’ comprehensive production-proven µ-velOSity™ and MULTI® software, the joint solutions will enable customers to build reliable, secure, and safe Edge computing designs with industry-leading power efficiency, performance, and minimal code size.

“Edge computing creates tremendous opportunities to enable new experiences and efficiencies in Industrial and Automotive applications, while also introducing new challenges around how to ensure safe, dependable operation,” said Mark Hoopes, Director of Industrial & Automotive Segment Marketing at Lattice. “We are excited to collaborate with Green Hills to enable rapid deployment of products powered by our industry-leading low power, highly reliable, and small footprint FPGAs with integrated RISC-V processors. Together, our solutions will empower manufacturers to develop exciting new mission-critical products optimized for energy efficient, safe, secure, and autonomous operation.”

“As a global leader in embedded software with the broadest portfolio of ASIL D and SIL 3-certified software solutions for 32-bit MCU to 64-bit MPUs, Green Hills is excited to support Lattice’s remarkable range of RISC-V CPU-enabled FPGA solutions,” said Dan Mender, Vice President, Business Development, Green Hills Software. “In support of the Nexus FPGA family, Green Hills brings its unique ability to deliver production-proven FuSa-certified tools, C/C++ compilers and RTOSes, along with decades of safety program expertise.”

Green Hills’ %26micro%3B-velOSity is a tiny, fast, easy-to-program, and memory-efficient real-time operating system (RTOS) for multicore designs with ASIL requirements. µ-velOSity needs only a few kilobytes of ROM and boots quickly in a minimum of processor cycles. Its ultra-fast context switch time and kernel service calls also make it ideal for real-time Automotive and Industrial functions. Its clear and concise API reduces development time and improves product maintainability, cutting costs and reducing time-to-market. In addition, for developers moving from standalone or no-OS configurations, µ-velOSity provides the perfect migration path.

Developers utilizing Lattice Nexus-based FPGAs with RISC-V processors can see a significant increase in productivity by relying on the Green+Hills+MULTI advanced integrated development tools that include Green Hills optimizing C/C++ compilers, certified to ASIL D and SIL 3. MULTI also features the industry’s most advanced multicore, multi-OS debugging and visualization features that empower developers to find and fix bugs faster, use less processor memory, and reduce costly software recalls.

