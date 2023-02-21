Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 95 stocks valued at a total of $95.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.01%), NVDA(5.34%), and MSFT(4.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought 32,387 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 43,920. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 02/21/2023, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $42.7 per share and a market cap of $239.69Bil. The stock has returned -8.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-book ratio of 2.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought 5,115 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 11,058. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 02/21/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $197.37 per share and a market cap of $624.50Bil. The stock has returned -30.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-book ratio of 13.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.99 and a price-sales ratio of 8.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought 6,073 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 35,016. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 02/21/2023, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $206.55 per share and a market cap of $508.11Bil. The stock has returned -15.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 87.89, a price-book ratio of 23.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 70.41 and a price-sales ratio of 18.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVE by 5,210 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.79.

On 02/21/2023, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $151.72 per share and a market cap of $25.29Bil. The stock has returned 2.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MS by 9,300 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.29000000000001.

On 02/21/2023, Morgan Stanley traded for a price of $97.62 per share and a market cap of $163.51Bil. The stock has returned 5.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley has a price-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

