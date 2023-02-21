Triasima Portfolio Management inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 129 stocks valued at a total of $1.31Bil. The top holdings were RY(8.95%), TD(6.77%), and CNI(4.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,245,742 shares in NYSE:RY, giving the stock a 9.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.40000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Royal Bank of Canada traded for a price of $102.11 per share and a market cap of $141.11Bil. The stock has returned -4.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Royal Bank of Canada has a price-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34 and a price-sales ratio of 4.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 1,368,063 shares in NYSE:TD, giving the stock a 6.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.59999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, The Toronto-Dominion Bank traded for a price of $67.95999999999999 per share and a market cap of $123.76Bil. The stock has returned -15.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 524,362 shares in NYSE:CNI, giving the stock a 4.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.53 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Canadian National Railway Co traded for a price of $116.25 per share and a market cap of $78.12Bil. The stock has returned -4.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian National Railway Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-book ratio of 4.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.06 and a price-sales ratio of 6.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 753,026 shares in NYSE:CP, giving the stock a 4.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.23 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd traded for a price of $76.73 per share and a market cap of $71.40Bil. The stock has returned 6.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-book ratio of 2.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.11 and a price-sales ratio of 10.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 865,889 shares in NYSE:CNQ, giving the stock a 3.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.15 during the quarter.

On 02/21/2023, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd traded for a price of $55.19 per share and a market cap of $61.10Bil. The stock has returned 10.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

