TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin ( NOGN), a leading provider of innovative enterprise-class ecommerce technology, today announced an agreement with Susana Monaco (“Susana Monaco”), a designer women's fashion brand, to plug into its Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS) growth platform.



With CaaS, brands gain access to state-of-the-art Intelligent Commerce technology, a fractional team of experts across essential functions (fulfillment, customer service, digital marketing, analytics, IT, finance/tax, etc.), and deep ecommerce expertise. Nogin’s CaaS will allow Susana Monaco to retain all the benefits of having a smaller, more flexible team while operating like a much larger company.

Purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer and through online channel partners, Nogin’s Intelligent Commerce solution embraces and extends Shopify Plus with enterprise-level technology and automatic updates. Nogin allows brands to stay on Shopify Plus and removes the need to ever replatform again. For Susana Monaco, this means the company can plug into Intelligent Commerce to gain market-leading ecommerce technology without all the cost, complexity, time and risk of moving to a legacy enterprise platform. In addition, Susana Monaco will benefit from the full-stack ecommerce solution’s advanced proprietary modules, such as the Customer Data Platform, Marketing Automation and Marketplace Dropship — features that help enhance sales growth and improve profits. These features are key for small to mid-sized brands that want to retain the flexibility of a smaller team while taking advantage of the fractional experts offered by Nogin.

“We have had great success on the Nogin growth platform with other brands,” said Glenn Schlossberg, Founder and Principal at Jump Design Group, licensee of Susana Monaco. “We felt it was time to migrate Susana Monaco onto Nogin’s all-in-one ecommerce platform so we could stay focused on our customer and our growth.”

“Nogin’s Intelligent Commerce technology delivers full-stack enterprise commerce with zero upfront cost, live in 60 days,” said Jonathan Huberman, president and CEO of Nogin. “We are thrilled to partner with Susana Monaco, leveraging our innovative technology and services platform to drive growth and enhance customer engagement for this beloved and passionate brand.”

About Susana Monaco

Indulge in the luxury of Susana Monaco, a premier women's contemporary fashion brand that exudes confidence and celebrates the beauty of femininity. With its exquisite designs and rich, radiant fabrics, Susana Monaco creates collections that inspire and elevate. Adored by women across the globe, the brand is available at select boutiques in the most stylish cities, including New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, and online at https://susanamonaco.com/.

About Nogin

Nogin ( NOGN, NOGNW), the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world’s leading enterprise-class ecommerce technology and services for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. The Nogin Commerce Platform is a cloud-based ecommerce environment purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and through online channel partners. Nogin frees its customers to focus on their brands while running as much or as little of the infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire ecommerce lifecycle for such D2C brands as bebe, Brookstone, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, achieving average growth of more than 40% in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first year. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Nogincommerce.

