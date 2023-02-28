Atara+Biotherapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Cell Therapy Virtual Conference on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PST / 3:00 p.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investor Events and Presentations section of atarabio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara+Biotherapeutics%2C+Inc. (%40Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease.

