Veradigm®, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX), will report its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 after the close of the regular stock market hours on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Veradigm management plans to host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's earnings at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call Details

To listen to the conference call, participants may log onto the Veradigm Investor+Relations+website. Participants also may access the conference call by dialing 877-269-7756 or 201-689-7817 and requesting Conference ID # 13735356.

A replay of the call will be available for a period of a year on the Veradigm investor relations website.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to transform healthcare insightfully. For more information on Veradigm, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

© 2023 Veradigm LLC and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cited marks are the property of Veradigm LLC and/or its affiliates. All other product or company names are the property of their respective holders, all rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005785/en/