Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today the publishing of %26ldquo%3BMaking+a+World+of+Difference%2C%26rdquo%3B its latest annual report detailing the company’s sustainability strategy and achievements.

The report highlights how Hologic’s purpose – to enable healthier lives everywhere, every day – drives a commitment to developing medical technology innovations that generate robust financial returns. This business strength enables Hologic to invest in groundbreaking programs to increase the well-being of women, their families and their communities.

“At Hologic, we believe the best companies don’t have to choose between sustainability and maximizing performance. As you will see from the breadth and depth of our initiatives, each objective is intimately connected to our business strategy because doing the right thing is fundamental to who we are,” said Hologic Chairman, President and CEO Steve MacMillan.

Hologic’s sustainability accomplishments in the company’s fiscal year 2022 included:

World-class products that save or improve patients’ lives through early detection and treatment of breast and cervical cancers, sexually transmitted infections, uterine fibroids, abnormal uterine bleeding and other significant medical conditions. Hologic’s products were estimated to have impacted more than 300 million people globally in fiscal 2022.

Public health leadership that helped societies manage the pandemic with accurate COVID-19 testing. Hologic has provided more than 200 million SARS-CoV-2 tests around the world.

The Hologic+Global+Women%26rsquo%3Bs+Health+Index, a breakthrough survey conducted annually with Gallup® that represents the views of 94% of the female global population aged 15 and older.

Stepped-up philanthropy, with support given to 185 groups worldwide that advance women’s health, STEM education or social and racial equity. These recipients included organizations helped by a $1 million campaign for the Partners in Giving program, in which Hologic matches employees’ donations to their chosen nonprofits.

A commitment to protecting the environment, with continued targets to achieve a 15% reduction in non-hazardous/non-recyclable waste by 2025*; attain a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse-gas emissions by 2030*; and accomplish the following milestones for Hologic-owned properties: reach 40% reliance on self-generated renewable energy by 2030 and convert to 75% renewable electricity by 2035.

Prominent collaboration with trusted, influential partners to amplify Hologic’s championing of women: the World Economic Forum, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), women’s health advocate and entertainment icon Mary J. Blige, and journalist and breast cancer survivor Katie Couric.

In the past year, Hologic’s sustainability impact was a key reason the company received recognition from the Drucker+Institute, Dow+Jones, Fast+Company, the Shingo+Institute, LinkedIn, Newsweek, The+Boston+Globe and The+San+Diego+Union-Tribune.

*Reductions compared to 2020 levels.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about Hologic’s sustainability efforts. There can be no assurance that these efforts will be successful, benefit the company and its stockholders, or improve over time. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any changes in expectations or events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

