Hologic "Making a World of Difference" Through Global Sustainability Impact

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today the publishing of %26ldquo%3BMaking+a+World+of+Difference%2C%26rdquo%3B its latest annual report detailing the company’s sustainability strategy and achievements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005648/en/

Sustainbility_Report_Cover.jpg

Hologic 2022 Sustainability Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report highlights how Hologic’s purpose – to enable healthier lives everywhere, every day – drives a commitment to developing medical technology innovations that generate robust financial returns. This business strength enables Hologic to invest in groundbreaking programs to increase the well-being of women, their families and their communities.

“At Hologic, we believe the best companies don’t have to choose between sustainability and maximizing performance. As you will see from the breadth and depth of our initiatives, each objective is intimately connected to our business strategy because doing the right thing is fundamental to who we are,” said Hologic Chairman, President and CEO Steve MacMillan.

Hologic’s sustainability accomplishments in the company’s fiscal year 2022 included:

  • World-class products that save or improve patients’ lives through early detection and treatment of breast and cervical cancers, sexually transmitted infections, uterine fibroids, abnormal uterine bleeding and other significant medical conditions. Hologic’s products were estimated to have impacted more than 300 million people globally in fiscal 2022.
  • Public health leadership that helped societies manage the pandemic with accurate COVID-19 testing. Hologic has provided more than 200 million SARS-CoV-2 tests around the world.
  • The Hologic+Global+Women%26rsquo%3Bs+Health+Index, a breakthrough survey conducted annually with Gallup® that represents the views of 94% of the female global population aged 15 and older.
  • Stepped-up philanthropy, with support given to 185 groups worldwide that advance women’s health, STEM education or social and racial equity. These recipients included organizations helped by a $1 million campaign for the Partners in Giving program, in which Hologic matches employees’ donations to their chosen nonprofits.
  • A commitment to protecting the environment, with continued targets to achieve a 15% reduction in non-hazardous/non-recyclable waste by 2025*; attain a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse-gas emissions by 2030*; and accomplish the following milestones for Hologic-owned properties: reach 40% reliance on self-generated renewable energy by 2030 and convert to 75% renewable electricity by 2035.
  • Prominent collaboration with trusted, influential partners to amplify Hologic’s championing of women: the World Economic Forum, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), women’s health advocate and entertainment icon Mary J. Blige, and journalist and breast cancer survivor Katie Couric.

In the past year, Hologic’s sustainability impact was a key reason the company received recognition from the Drucker+Institute, Dow+Jones, Fast+Company, the Shingo+Institute, LinkedIn, Newsweek, The+Boston+Globe and The+San+Diego+Union-Tribune.

*Reductions compared to 2020 levels.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about Hologic’s sustainability efforts. There can be no assurance that these efforts will be successful, benefit the company and its stockholders, or improve over time. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any changes in expectations or events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

Source: Hologic, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230221005648r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005648/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.