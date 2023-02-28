Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been named the winner of five Dresner Advisory Services 2022 Technology Innovation Awards, as a top vendor in the following Wisdom of Crowds® thematic market reports:

Cloud+Computing+and+Business+Intelligence+%28BI%29: the technologies, tools, and solutions that employ one or more cloud deployment models;

Self-Service+BI: builds upon collaborative business intelligence and user governance to create an environment where users can easily create and share insights in a managed and consistent fashion;

Guided+Analytics: improves time to insight and action by supporting the creation of connections between related and relevant information, and directing and suggesting analytical story flow;

Analytical+Platforms: integrated technology environments that include all needed functionality to support multiple analytical or business intelligence (BI) use cases, without requiring additional technologies; and,

Embedded BI: the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of another application.

The Technology Innovation awards are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to Dresner’s research on the BI and analytics markets, while also examining current deployment trends, user intentions, and industry capabilities.

“Domo was designed to make data accessible and actionable for anyone in an organization. To be named a winner of five Dresner’s Technology Innovation awards is an important validation of this commitment to providing the best data platform and solutions for our customers, helping them multiply their impact,” said Ben Schein, SVP of Product at Domo.

“Our thematic reports focus on current user priorities, use, and intentions while also examining the supplier market,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “All of our winners offer the most comprehensive solutions in these significant technical areas covered in our annual research, and we congratulate Domo for being named a multiple-category winner in our 2022 Technology Innovation awards.”

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner+Advisory+Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

