Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) (“Bowlero” or the “Company”), the world’s largest owner and operator of bowling centers, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on March 6, 2023

J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on March 7, 2023

Brett Parker, Vice Chairman, President & Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:35 PM ET on Monday, March 6, 2023 at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference. He will also participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leverage Finance Conference. Mr. Parker will be available for meetings during both conferences.

If available, a live webcast and replay of the presentation will be posted to the Events & Presentations section of the Bowlero Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.bowlerocorp.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Bowlero Corp.

Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment. With more than 325 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves nearly 30 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero and AMF. Bowlero Corp. is also home to the Professional Bowlers Association, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.

