Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global spine and orthopedics company, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results of stand-alone Orthofix as well as stand-alone SeaSpine, which was merged into Orthofix effective January 5, 2023, on Monday, March 6, 2023 after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast to review results at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (888) 330-2508 in the U.S., and (240) 789-2735 in all other locations, and referencing the event passcode 9556380. A replay of the call will be available for three weeks by dialing (800) 770-2030 in the U.S., and (647) 362-9199 in all other locations, and entering the event passcode 9556380. A webcast of the conference call and a copy of the release may be accessed at ir.Orthofix.com.

About the Combined Company:

The newly merged Orthofix-SeaSpine organization is a leading global spine and orthopedics company with a comprehensive portfolio of biologics, innovative spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions and a leading surgical navigation system. Its products are distributed in approximately 68 countries worldwide.

The Company is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and has primary offices in Carlsbad, CA, with a focus on spine and biologics product innovation and surgeon education, and Verona, Italy, with an emphasis on product innovation, production, and medical education for orthopedics. The combined company’s global R&D, commercial and manufacturing footprint also includes facilities and offices in Irvine, CA, Toronto, Canada, Sunnyvale, CA, Wayne, PA, Olive Branch, MS, Maidenhead, UK, Munich, Germany, Paris, France and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

