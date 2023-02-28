The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, after the U.S. stock market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day to discuss the results.

The toll-free dial-in for the conference call is (844) 200-6205 (U.S. & Canada), or 1 (929) 526-1599 (all other locations). The conference ID is 592668. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.thebeachbodycompany.com%2F.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on March 14, 2023 through March 21, 2023. The toll-free replay dial-in number is (866) 813-9403 (U.S & Canada), or +44 (204) 525-0658 (all other locations). The replay passcode is 129200.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, Beachbody is a leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company of the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), including its live digital streaming subscription BODi, and the Beachbody Bike powered by MYXfitness, the Company’s connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements other than historical fact or in the future tense. These statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding projected revenue and earnings, our future performance and our market opportunity, as well as expected timing to announce our results and hold investor conference calls, our business strategy, our plans, and our objectives and future operations. You can identify these statements by the use of terminology such as “believe”, “plans”, “expect”, “will”, “should,” “could”, “estimate”, “anticipate” or similar forward-looking terms. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including: our ability to effectively compete in the fitness and nutrition industries; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate new operations; our reliance on a few key products; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond our control; intense competition and competitive pressures from other companies worldwide in the industries in which we operate; and litigation and the ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights. For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to the “Risk Factors” section of our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including those risks and uncertainties included in the Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the Beachbody website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.thebeachbodycompany.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

