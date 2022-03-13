TransMedics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) ( TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced the company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences. TransMedics management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9:10 a.m. EST and to present virtually at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Event: Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, March 6, 2023
Time: 9:10 a.m. EST

Event: Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, March 13, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available on the “Investors” section of the TransMedics website at https://investors.transmedics.com/.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.
TransMedics is the world’s leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Investor Contact:
Brian Johnston
332-895-3222
[email protected]

