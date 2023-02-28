Revance+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (RVNC), today announced that the company will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, after the close of market. Revance will host a corresponding conference call and a live webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 715-9871 and reference conference ID: 1286316, or from the webcast link in the investor relations section of the company's website at: www.revance.com.

A replay of the call will be available beginning February 28, 2023, at 4.30 p.m. PT / 7.30 p.m. ET to March 28, 2023 at 4.30 p.m. PT / 7.30 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (800) 770-2030 and reference conference ID: 1286316. The webcast will be available in the investor relations section on the company's website for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Revance

Revance is a biotechnology company setting the new standard in healthcare with innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings that elevate patient and physician experiences. Revance’s aesthetics portfolio of expertly created products and services, including DAXXIFY® (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, and OPUL®, the first-of-its-kind Relational Commerce platform for aesthetic practices, deliver a differentiated and exclusive offering for the company’s elite practice partners and their consumers. Revance has also partnered with Viatris Inc. to develop a biosimilar to onabotulinumtoxinA for injection, which will compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance’s therapeutics pipeline is currently focused on muscle movement disorders including evaluating DAXXIFY® in two debilitating conditions, cervical dystonia and upper limb spasticity.

Revance is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with additional office locations in Newark, Pleasanton and Irvine, California. Learn more at www.Revance.com, www.RevanceAesthetics.com, DAXXIFY.RevanceAesthetics.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

“Revance” and the Revance logo, DAXXIFY®, and OPUL® are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Resilient Hyaluronic Acid® and RHA® are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005804/en/